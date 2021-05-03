Coast Guard responds to overturned vessel near Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to an overturned vessel Sunday near the Point Loma Tide Pools in the Cabrillo National Monument.
TowBoat U.S. contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego command center watchstanders around 10 a.m., reporting a 40-foot trawler-style boat capsized on the rocks.
Coast Guard Sector San Diego dispatched a Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, a Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew. The Coast Guard Cutters Blackfin, Haddock and Robert Ward were also diverted to the scene.
San Diego Harbor Police, San Diego Fire-Rescue and SDFD Lifeguards, San Diego Fire Department, Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations, Office of Field Operations, Homeland Security Investigations and National Park Service assisted in the rescue.
Twenty-nine people have reportedly been accounted for, consisting of twenty-four people alive, four people declared deceased by local emergency medical services personnel and one person who was last reported to be in critical condition.
The Blackfin’s crew continued searching through the night.
