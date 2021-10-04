Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Gaithersburg, Md

BALTIMORE — Coast Guard and local agencies are responding to an oil spill in the Cabin Branch waterway, a tributary of the Patapsco River, northwest of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a National Response Center report at 11:40 a.m., stating that approximately 10 gallons of diesel fuel had leaked from a transfer line owned by Buckeye Terminals. Coast Guard pollution investigators dispatched to the scene estimated the leak to be approximately 300 gallons. The source of the discharge has been secured.

Currently, boom has been deployed to prevent the product from further impacting the environment. Miller Environmental, the contracted oil spill response organization for the event, is utilizing a vacuum truck and other sorbent materials.

The following agencies are also participating in cleanup efforts:

Maryland Department of the Environment

Baltimore Fire Department

Buckeye Terminals

The cause of the discharge is under investigation.

