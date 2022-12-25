Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill near Corpus Christi, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center personnel received a report at about 11 p.m. Saturday of an oil spill in Corpus Christi Bay near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility in the La Quinta Channel. Watchstanders dispatched Coast Guard pollution responders to the location to assess the spill.

Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders arrived on scene and estimated up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a pipeline which had cracked in multiple places. Responders observed a sheen approximately 300 by 20 yards.

The source of the discharge has been secured and responders from Miller Environmental Services have deployed more than 1,500 feet of boom to contain and absorb the oil product.

There have been no reports of impact on wildlife; environmental assessments are still ongoing. There have been shoreline impacts on the Spoil Islands.

The Coast Guard issued a safety marine information broadcast establishing a safety zone in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel into La Quinta Channel. The La Quinta Channel is currently closed to all traffic during clean ups.

Sector Corpus Christi personnel are monitoring cleanup efforts and working alongside personnel from the Texas General Land Office, the Port of Corpus Christi, the Port of Corpus Christi Harbormaster’s Office, the Corpus Christi Area Oil Spill Control Association, Miller Environmental Services, USA DeBusk and Horizon Environmental.