Coast Guard responds to natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, LA

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received reports of a large fire at Lake Lery and coordinated the launch of an Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew.
The pipeline has been secured. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. The Coast Guard is coordinating the response with Plaquemines Parish, St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and State of Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
There are no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time.
