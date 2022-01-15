Coast Guard responds to helicopter crash near Galliano, Louisiana

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a commercial helicopter crash Friday near Galliano, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification around 10 a.m. from a good Samaritan of a helicopter reportedly going down in the marsh.

Rotocraft Leasing Co personnel notified Sector New Orleans that their records confirmed an overdue aircraft matching the description with two people aboard.

Sector New Orleans coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew to assist.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are currently conducting an investigation at what is believed to be the aircraft’s debris field that was first identified by the Air Station New Orleans aircrew.

The Coast Guard, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the incident.

