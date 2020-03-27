Coast Guard responds to grounded container vessel in Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is responding to a container vessel that ran around near mile marker 81 of the Mississippi River, Friday.

Watch standers at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 3:20 a.m. that the Liberian-flagged container ship, the Belita had run aground near 12-mile point, at mile marker 81 of the Mississippi River.

Sector New Orleans vessel traffic service has placed a one-way traffic restriction in the immediate vicinity of the grounded vessel.

“Our top priority in this incident is the safe recovery of this vessel, while protecting the marine environment,” said Capt. Kristi Luttrell, Sector New Orleans commanding officer.

There are no reports of pollution or injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.