Coast Guard responds to fire aboard bulk carrier in Portland

Portland, Ore. — The Coast Guard is supporting Portland Fire Department and other responding agencies after the 623-foot motor vessel Breeze caught fire while moored at the Temco, Llc. facility in Portland Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was notified of the fire at 3:10 p.m. and contacted Portland 911 dispatchers, who were already aware and had begun directing a response.

Portland Fire Department crews worked with vessel crewmembers to extinguish the fire prior to Coast Guard personnel’s arrival on scene.

Lodging quarters have been deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire and these areas have been evacuated.

Coast Guard personnel with Sector Columbia River Incident Management Division and Marine Inspections have reported no observable marine pollution nor threat to the immediate marine environment.

The Coast Guard is working with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to arrange secure accommodations for the displaced vessel crew to temporarily reside ashore.

Living quarters aboard the vessel must be deemed habitable by a qualified, certified inspector prior to the crew’s return.

Coast Guard marine inspectors, Liberian flag representatives and vessel class-specific technical inspectors will work to ensure the vessel is safe for operation and does not pose a risk to the crew, environment nor navigable waterways before it will be authorized to get underway.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Watchstanders will conduct roving patrols aboard the ship to ensure safety and security of the vessel and adjacent area.

The Coast Guard commends Portland Fire Department and local first responders for their efficient and professional response extinguishing this shipboard fire.

All commercial, recreation or other mariners are encouraged to always maintain proper, working emergency response equipment and conduct routine observations both while underway and moored.