Coast Guard responds to fire aboard bulk carrier in Portland

Feb 1st, 2023 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Incident Management Division and Marine Inspections personnel, alongside a Portland Fire Department responder, transit the pier at the Temco Llc. facility in Portland, OR, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Local first responders worked alongside vessel crewmembers to extinguish a shipboard fire before Coast Guard personnel arrived on scene to conduct initial onservations and inspections. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Joseph Guenther)

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Incident Management Division and Marine Inspections personnel, alongside a Portland Fire Department responder, transit the pier at the Temco Llc. facility in Portland, OR, Tuesday, Jan. 31. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Joseph Guenther)

Portland, Ore. — The Coast Guard is supporting Portland Fire Department and other responding agencies after the 623-foot motor vessel Breeze caught fire while moored at the Temco, Llc. facility in Portland Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was notified of the fire at 3:10 p.m. and contacted Portland 911 dispatchers, who were already aware and had begun directing a response.

Portland Fire Department crews worked with vessel crewmembers to extinguish the fire prior to Coast Guard personnel’s arrival on scene.

Lodging quarters have been deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire and these areas have been evacuated.

Coast Guard personnel with Sector Columbia River Incident Management Division and Marine Inspections have reported no observable marine pollution nor threat to the immediate marine environment.

The Coast Guard is working with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to arrange secure accommodations for the displaced vessel crew to temporarily reside ashore.

Living quarters aboard the vessel must be deemed habitable by a qualified, certified inspector prior to the crew’s return.

Coast Guard marine inspectors, Liberian flag representatives and vessel class-specific technical inspectors will work to ensure the vessel is safe for operation and does not pose a risk to the crew, environment nor navigable waterways before it will be authorized to get underway.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Watchstanders will conduct roving patrols aboard the ship to ensure safety and security of the vessel and adjacent area.

The Coast Guard commends Portland Fire Department and local first responders for their efficient and professional response extinguishing this shipboard fire.

All commercial, recreation or other mariners are encouraged to always maintain proper, working emergency response equipment and conduct routine observations both while underway and moored.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use