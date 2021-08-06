Coast Guard responds to downed aircraft near Ketchikan, Alaska

Juneau, Alaska — The Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers, U. S. Forest Service, and Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad (KVRS) responded to a downed aircraft Thursday eight miles northeast of Ketchikan, Alaska.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka located the wreckage at 2:37 p.m. and lowered two rescue swimmers who reported no survivors.
One pilot and five passengers were reportedly aboard the aircraft owned by Southeast Aviation LLC.
A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, Coast Guard Cutter Liberty, and ground, boat, and air crews from the Alaska State Troopers, U.S. Forest Service, and KVRS responded to the incident.
An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon registered to a da Havilland Beaver aircraft was activated near the Misty Fjords area at 11:20 a.m. A Temsco Helicopter reported sighting wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area.
Weather conditions on scene were 8 mph winds, visibility of two miles, ceilings of 900 feet with a mist and light rain.