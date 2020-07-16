Coast Guard responds to diving accident southeast of St. Catherine’s Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard responded to a diving accident 20 miles southeast of St. Catherine’s Sound, Wednesday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer down to the vessel to provide medical assistance to the unresponsive 65-year-old man.
A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew safely escorted the vessel into Landing Harbor Marina where EMS was awaiting.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:48 a.m. via VHF-Channel 16 from the operator of a 25-foot vessel, reporting a person on board had experienced a diving accident.
“It is important for all boaters to have proper communications equipment to alert the Coast Guard in the event they have an emergency further offshore, said Chief Petty Officer Glenn Jimenez, the communications supervisor at Sector Charleston, “An operable VHF radio and properly registered EPIRB or PLB will alert Coast Guard authorities of your situation.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments