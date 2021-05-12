Coast Guard responds to diesel spill near Maurice River, New Jersey

LEESBURG, N.J. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to a marine diesel fuel spill from a motor vessel operating in the Maurice River, Wednesday.

The maximum potential release is 778 gallons.

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Cumberland County Environmental representatives are on scene and monitoring response efforts.

An oil spill response organization is currently on scene deploying boom, conducting containment, and cleanup in the affected area.

“Our focus is on minimizing impacts to environmentally sensitive areas and species present in the Delaware Bay and Maurice River,” said Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, chief of incident management for Sector Delaware Bay. “We work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to respond to all reports of pollution to protect the environmental and reduce any potential negative impacts.”

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

To report any sightings of oil or hazardous material pollution, contact the Coast Guard’s National Response Center at (800) 424-8802.

