Coast Guard responds to diesel spill in Selawik, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a diesel discharge in Selawik, Alaska, Wednesday.

After a diesel discharge occurred at the Selawik water treatment plant on Nov. 25, 2020, the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund was opened in the amount of $15,000 and a pollution response team is expected to conduct an on scene assessment.

Watchstanders at the Sector Anchorage Command Center received notification from National Response Center personnel on Nov. 26, that a diesel fuel transfer from the consolidated tank farm to the water treatment plant resulted in a diesel spill.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

The total amount of diesel spilled is unknown at this time and Coast Guard personnel are working to determine the maximum amount of potential discharge.

The most recent reports indicate that approximately 750 gallons diesel and water combination have been recovered.

“In addition to investigating the causal factors of the incident, we are on site to assess any potential environmental impacts,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Dane Grulkey, a marine science technician, Sector Anchorage Incident Management Division (IMD). “We are assisting our community and agency partners organize a safe, effective and coordinated response.”

The Coast Guard IMD personnel are working with partner agencies, including the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and representatives from the village of Selawik, to ensure a thorough response.

