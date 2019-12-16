Coast Guard responds to diesel discharge in Great Egg Harbor

Dec 16th, 2019 · 0 Comment

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Coast Guard is responding to a discharge of diesel from two submerged vessels at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor, Monday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the report of the vessel fires from local police dispatch at approximately 1:50 a.m.

The estimated maximum potential for the discharge is an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel. There have been no reports of impacts to wildlife at this time.


“Our pollution investigators are on-scene and overseeing commercial cleanup operations,” said Chief Petty Officer Christopher Brady, command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “Our goal is to ensure safe operations and to help mitigate environmental impacts resulting from the discharge.”

A salvage plan is currently being drafted by the responsible party for approval by the U.S. Coast Guard. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2019 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.