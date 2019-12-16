Coast Guard responds to diesel discharge in Great Egg Harbor

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Coast Guard is responding to a discharge of diesel from two submerged vessels at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor, Monday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the report of the vessel fires from local police dispatch at approximately 1:50 a.m.

The estimated maximum potential for the discharge is an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel. There have been no reports of impacts to wildlife at this time.

“Our pollution investigators are on-scene and overseeing commercial cleanup operations,” said Chief Petty Officer Christopher Brady, command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “Our goal is to ensure safe operations and to help mitigate environmental impacts resulting from the discharge.”

A salvage plan is currently being drafted by the responsible party for approval by the U.S. Coast Guard. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.