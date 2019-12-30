Coast Guard responds to deadly New York harbor pilot accident

SANDY HOOK, N.Y. – The Coast Guard responded with units from the New York Fire Department and New York Police Department Harbor Police to an incident where a Sandy Hook Harbor pilot fell while boarding the merchant vessel Maersk Kensington at 4:30 this morning.

The pilot, who was transported to a hospital on Staten Island by a Sandy Hook pilot vessel, eventually succumbed to injuries received in the fall. The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.

The Coast Guard has begun an ongoing investigation into the circumstance surrounding the fall.