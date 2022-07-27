Coast Guard responds to crashed plane in Puget Sound

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard responded to a plane that crashed Tuesday in the Puget Sound near Seattle.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at approximately 4:30 p.m. of a Cessna 150 airplane with one person aboard that crashed approximately 50 feet off Alki Point.

The person aboard the plane reportedly swam to shore and was in stable condition.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port has established a temporary 150-yard safety zone around the plane to ensure people and vessels maintain a safe distance from the aircraft.

Coast Guard Pollution Responders from Sector Puget Sound Incident Management Division are monitoring the aircraft for any pollution threats.

The owner of the plane has hired a contractor to remove the fuel and salvage the plane.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

