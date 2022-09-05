Coast Guard responds to crashed plane in Mutiny Bay, WA

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island.
Wacthstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) that a float plane crashed with nine adults and one child aboard. The plane was en route to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor.
The following assets are currently involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew
- 87-foot Coast Guard Cutter Osprey and crew
- 87-foot Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark and crew
- Coast Guard Station Seattle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Coast Guard Station Port Angeles 45-foot RB-M crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 aircraft and crew
Additionally, first responders from South Whidbey Fire, Island County Sheriff’s Office and Snohomish County Sheriff’s office are on scene.
One deceased individual was recovered by crews on scene. Nine individuals remain unaccounted for, and a safety zone has been put into effect to help facilitate search efforts.
The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.
