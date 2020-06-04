Coast Guard responds to cargo ship fire near Blount Island

Jun 4th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Mayport and partner agencies respond to fire on board the M/V Hoegh Xiamen, a 600-foot vehicle carrier, at Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. All 21 crew members were accounted for. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Maldonado Gonzalez)

Coast Guard Station Mayport and partner agencies respond to fire on board the M/V Hoegh Xiamen, a 600-foot vehicle carrier, at Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Maldonado Gonzalez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to fire on board a cargo ship at Blount Island.

All 21 crew members have been safely accounted for.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified at 3:53 p.m. of a fire on board the M/V Höegh Xiamen, a 600-foot vehicle carrier. The watchstanders immediately notified Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew.


Currently on scene are:

  • Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
  • Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
  • Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
  • Blount Island Port Authority

A 500-yard safety zone has been established around the M/V Höegh Xiamen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.