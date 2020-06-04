Coast Guard responds to cargo ship fire near Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to fire on board a cargo ship at Blount Island.
All 21 crew members have been safely accounted for.
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified at 3:53 p.m. of a fire on board the M/V Höegh Xiamen, a 600-foot vehicle carrier. The watchstanders immediately notified Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew.
Currently on scene are:
- Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
- Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- Blount Island Port Authority
A 500-yard safety zone has been established around the M/V Höegh Xiamen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
