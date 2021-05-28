Coast Guard responds to capsized shrimp boat off Morris Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard is responding to a 40-foot shrimp boat that capsized 1 mile east of Morris Island, Thursday.

A Charleston Metro Marine unit recovered all three people that went into the water and the survivors were taken to Shem Creek boat ramp.

The 40-foot shrimp boat has approximately 120 gallons of fuel product that has the potential to discharge. The Coast Guard is actively monitoring the situation and working with the owner of the shrimp boat on salvage plans.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 10:57 a.m. that a 40-foot shrimp boat capsized and three people went into the water 1 mile off Morris Island.

“The Coast Guard is actively working with the owner of the vessel in order to ensure the potential threat of pollution is mitigated,” said Chief Petty Officer Eric Conway, the federal on-scene coordinator representative.

No injuries were reported.

