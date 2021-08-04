Coast Guard responds to capsized dredge barge in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Coast Guard, along with state and local port partners, are responding to the 120-foot dredge barge Capt Leo II that capsized in the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, Wednesday.
The dredge barge has a reported maximum potential of 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board. Marcol Dredging Company deployed boom around the barge to minimize environmental impacts. There were no persons aboard the Capt Leo II when it capsized.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call at 3:34 a.m. from the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina staff stating the dredge barge rolled over on its side in the marina. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Charleston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew to assess the situation.
“Rapid response is critical to minimizing environmental impact,” said Lt. Emily Trudeau, Incident Management Division Chief. “The safety of responders is also a top priority. A safe operation ensures an efficient operation.”
On-scene partner agencies are coordinating salvage and clean-up operations with the Marcol Dredging Company.
Partner agencies involved in the response include:
- Town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department
- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
- Moran Environmental Response