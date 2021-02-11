Coast Guard responds to bomb threat aboard ferry in Juneau, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — Personnel from the Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department (JPD) and Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) responded to a bomb threat aboard a ferry scheduled to depart Juneau, Alaska, Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who reportedly drove a vehicle onto the ferry and made the threats, has been apprehended by JPD and the vehicle was impounded without incident.

At 6:49 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a call from the captain of the motor vessel, LeConte, reporting a bomb threat.

The Coast Guard worked closely with AMHS and JPD to ensure passenger safety and restore service.

Coast Guard law enforcement personnel conducted a security sweep of the vessel and found no further credible threats.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Station Juneau established a 1,000-yard safety zone around the ferry terminal to ensure boaters remained at a safe distance until the agencies completed their assessment.

The Coast Guard did not receive any additional reports of threats or suspicious activity and there have been no reported injuries.

“Our crews train to respond to a variety of situations and take all threats very seriously,” said Capt. Stephen White, commander, Coast Guard Sector Juneau. “This incident highlights the importance of maintaining, exercising, and following security plans. The actions taken by AMHS personnel enabled a prompt response by JPD and the Coast Guard.”

