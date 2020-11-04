Coast Guard responds to boating collision in Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Nov 4th, 2020
24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard responded to and is investigating a collision that reportedly took place between a 94-foot tug and barge, and a pontoon boat, near the Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, Tuesday.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners in the region, and dispatched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water response boat crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, after they were notified that two people aboard a pontoon boat entered the water in the vicinity of Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge.

One individual was reportedly removed from the water by the crew of a commercial salvage company that was nearby, and another reportedly rescued by a good Samaritan.

Both individuals were brought to shore where they were met with awaiting emergency medical services and transferred to Carteret Health Care hospital.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, including photos or videos, that could assist the Coast Guard in their investigation, please contact Lt. Lisa Fanning at (252) 247-4522 or Lisa.M.Fanning@uscg.mil.

