Coast Guard responds to boat fire near Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — The Coast Guard responded to a boat fire near Gandy Bridge in Tampa Saturday.
Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew members arrived first to the scene and used dewatering pumps to put out the fire.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received notification from Pinellas County 911. There are no reports of people aboard the vessel or missing.
Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, and city of Tampa also responded with land and marine units.
Recent Comments