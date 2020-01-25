Coast Guard responds to boat fire near Tampa

Jan 25th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Crew members from Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg respond to a boat fire close to Gandy Bridge in Tampa, Florida January 25, 2020. The crew members where able to use the dewatering pumps to put out the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Crew members from Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg respond to a boat fire close to Gandy Bridge in Tampa, Florida January 25, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

TAMPA, Fla — The Coast Guard responded to a boat fire near Gandy Bridge in Tampa Saturday.

Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew members arrived first to the scene and used dewatering pumps to put out the fire.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received notification from Pinellas County 911. There are no reports of people aboard the vessel or missing.


Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, and city of Tampa also responded with land and marine units.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.