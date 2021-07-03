Coast Guard responds to black oil found near Back Bay, Miss.

NEW ORLEANS – Members of Coast Guard Sector Mobile’s Incident Management Division responded to a report Sunday of black oil found near Back Bay in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at approximately 10:30 a.m. of a discharge of black oil-bilge slop in a highly sensitive environmental area of Back Bay near Biloxi. Members of the Sector Mobile Incident Management Division responded, took oil samples for analysis, hired a contractor for cleanup operations, and is actively searching for the responsible party.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Incident Management Division at 251-379-8785.

The Coast Guard encourages all persons to report marine pollution to the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.