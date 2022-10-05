Coast Guard responds to barge groundings on Lower Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard continues to respond to multiple barge groundings due to low water levels in the Lower Mississippi River.

There are reports of barge groundings Tuesday near Stack Island, Mississippi, with a waterway restriction from mile marker 478 to 492 and Memphis, Tennessee, with a waterway closure from mile marker 686 to 676.

“Due to low water levels on the Lower Mississippi River, we have seen an increase in commercial vessel groundings,” said Capt. Eric Carrero, Director of Western Rivers and Waterways at Coast Guard District Eight. “In response, the Coast Guard established a Marine Transportation System Recovery Unit with our federal, state, local, and maritime industry partners to facilitate safe navigation and the continued flow of commerce along the affected waterways.”

The Marine Transportation System Recovery Unit (MTSRU) has been established to coordinate and facilitate waterway recovery, track the status of the waterway, recommend course of action to the captain-of-the-port, resume maritime commerce flow, and provide a forum for all stakeholders.

Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River has reported eight groundings in the past week due to low water levels.

For more information regarding the low water levels please read the following Lower Mississippi River Low Water Conditions MM 869-303 and MSIB Vol XXII Issue 053 Low Water Safety Advisory: Mississippi River MM 0.0 to MM 167.5 AHP.

Marine Safety Information Bulletins can be viewed on the following Coast Guard homeport webpages:

