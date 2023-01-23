Coast Guard responds to aground tug near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is responding to a tug boat that ran aground near the South Texas Gateway refinery in Corpus Christi, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 4 p.m. Sunday, from the agent of G&H Towing stating that the tug Mark E. Keubler had ran aground outside the channel near the South Texas Gateway refinery and was taking on water.
Watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist with de-watering.
Once on scene, the RB–M crew began assisting with de-watering efforts.
Before running aground there was reportedly a collision between the tug boat Mark E. Keubler and the bulk carrier Nisalah. Responders did not observe any signs of pollution and there were no reported injuries.
The Coast Guard currently has pollution responders on scene monitoring salvage operations.
