Coast Guard responds to aground cruise vessel near Canton, KY

24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded Thursday to the aground cruise vessel American Jazz near Canton, Kentucky.

American Jazz is aground near mile marker 62 on the Cumberland River outside the ship channel and is carrying 120 passengers and 54 crewmembers.

Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley watchstanders received a call Thursday morning from American Cruise Lines stating their vessel American Jazz ran aground. A Coast Guard Station Paducah 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew along with a Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Paducah marine investigator were launched to the scene.

No damage, pollution, or injuries were reported. The Coast Guard is coordinating with American Cruise Lines to establish a salvage plan to dislodge the cruise vessel.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

