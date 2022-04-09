Coast Guard responds to adrift container ship off Point Reyes coast

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Marin County are responding to an adrift 564-foot container ship approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes, Calif., Friday.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders were notified around 1 p.m. of the container ship Wan Hai 176 experiencing engine problems while approximately 12 miles offshore.

Around 3:45 p.m. the Wan Hai 176 captain reported they were unable to properly anchor and were moving closer to shore.

Tugs were contacted at 6 p.m. to assist the Wan Hai 176.

Sector San Francisco watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27J Spartan and Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crews around 6:20 p.m. to monitor the on-scene conditions.

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Marin County have established a unified command to respond to the incident.