Coast Guard responds to a capsized vessel northwest of Anclote Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Coast Guard along with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 20-foot capsized vessel with five people aboard 15 miles northwest of Anclote Key, Saturday.
A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office marine vessel and crew arrived on scene and safely rescued the five people. They were transported to shore with no injuries reported.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and asked a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit to assist the individuals in distress.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a mayday report on channel 16 from one of the passengers of the 20-foot center console prior to the vessel capsizing.
“It’s so important to ensure safety equipment is working prior to leaving the dock,” said Capt. Mathew Thompson, commanding officer at Sector St. Petersburg. “In cases like this the use of a life jackets and using channel 16 through a VHF-FM radio made a critical difference for the rescue units being able to provide support when the boaters were in distress.”
The Coast Guard reminds all mariners before taking to the water, to file a float plan, have properly fitting life jackets for each and every person aboard the vessel and to have a working VHF-FM radio, along with another form of communications device as a backup, such as a satellite phone. To get more safe boating tips, visit the U.S. Coast Guard’s Safe Boating Division.
