Coast Guard responds to 54 search and rescue cases in 7th District

MIAMI — The Coast Guard responded to 54 search and rescue cases off Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coasts during Memorial Day weekend, Friday-Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Miami rescue crews responded to 11 search and rescue cases, saved seven people, and assisted 17 people during Memorial Day weekend.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce small boat crew rescued two people from the water, Friday, after their 25-foot vessel capsized near Fort Pierce Inlet. The small boat crew returned the two people to Stan Blum Boat Ramp with no medical concerns reported.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Lake Worth Inlet rescue crews towed two personal watercrafts, Saturday and Sunday, with two people aboard each watercraft off South Florida’s coast. No medical concerns were reported.

Coast Guard rescues 2 people from a capsized vessel near Fort Pierce Inlet.

Sector Key West rescue crews responded to a total of 12 search and rescue cases and assisted 26 people during Memorial Day weekend.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew medevaced the master of a boat, The Lost Continent, after he had suffered an injury from a moray eel, Sunday, near Islamorada. The rescue crew applied first aid and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical service personnel for further medical care at Station Islamorada.

Sector Jacksonville rescue crews responded to a total of five search and rescue cases, saved one person, and assisted six people during Memorial Day weekend.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter aircrew medevaced a 59-year-old man, Friday, from the cruise ship, Carnival Sunshine, 115 miles off the coast of Jacksonville. The aircrew transferred the man to UF Health Trauma One Hospital for further medical care.

Sector Charleston rescue crews responded to a total of 12 search and rescue cases, saved 18 people, and assisted 16 people during Memorial Day weekend.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee rescue crew medevaced a 19-year-old female who suffered an injury from a stingray, Sunday, in Wassaw Sound, Georgia. She was transferred to awaiting EMS personnel for further medical care at Bulls River Marina.

Coast Guard rescued, assisted partner agencies in Wilmington River boat collision.

Coast Guard medevacs man off the coast of Savannah.

Sector St. Petersburg rescue crews responded to a total of 14 search and rescue cases resulting in 11 people saved/assisted during Memorial Day weekend.

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg rescue crew medevaced a woman, Sunday, with an injury in Tampa Bay who was then transferred to awaiting EMS at a local marina in stable condition.

According to the 2020 National Safe Boating statistics, the Coast Guard counted 5,265 accidents that involved 767 deaths, 3,191 injuries and approximately $62.5 million dollars of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents.

Compared to 2019, the number of accidents increased 26.3%, the number of deaths increased 25.1%, and the number of injuries increased 24.7%.

Where cause of death was known, 75% of fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 86% were not wearing a life jacket.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 18% of deaths.

Where instruction was known, 77% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction. Only 12% percent of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator was known to have received a nationally-approved boating safety education certificate.

There were 247 accidents in which at least one person was struck by a propeller. Collectively, these accidents resulted in 39 deaths and 241 injuries.

Mariners can download the free, iOS and Android, Coast Guard mobile app to file a float plan, report hazards to navigation, pollution and suspicious behavior, and to access additional information on boating safety and vessel requirements specific to individual boating needs.

Further boating safety information can be found online at the following:

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary

Vessel Safety Checks

Coast Guard Boating Safety page

National Safe Boating Council

