Coast Guard responds to 2 overdue cases near Tampa

PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies assisted with the rescue of two overdue cases near Tampa, Wednesday.

All mariners were brought back to shore with no medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification Tuesday, from Pasco County Sheriff’s Office of an overdue mariner, Kaleb Wardy, 42, stating he had not yet arrived to a construction site as scheduled.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew along with an Army Reserve helicopter crew located the overdue 30-foot construction barge with Wardy aboard.

A second overdue case was reported of a 22-foot pleasure craft with five passengers aboard. An Air Station HC-130 Hercules aircrew located their flares 43 miles southwest of Steinhatchee River, and a good Samaritan was able to assist.

“We are always grateful when we are able to locate missing mariners quickly and find them unharmed,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer, Sector St. Petersburg. “We recommend all mariners to keep a working marine radio, and emergency signaling devices on board their vessels. They’re one of the most reliable and useful pieces of equipment you can have on your boat.”

To find more information about recreational boating safety practices and equipment visit: https://www.uscgboating.org/

