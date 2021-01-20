Coast Guard responding to reports of oil on Delaware beaches

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The Coast Guard and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control responded to a report of oil on Towers Beach, Wednesday.

The oiled debris was first reported Monday evening.

Ten contractors from Lewis Environmental were dispatched to clean the oily debris with oversight from Coast Guard and DNREC personnel. Cleanup efforts were completed today. Approximately 100 pounds of oily debris was removed from the beach.

“The Coast Guard and DNREC take all reports of pollution seriously and work together to respond to reports in a timely and effective manner,” said Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Pugh, Chief of Incident Management at Sector Delaware Bay.

If you believe you have found oil on the beaches, please contact DNREC’s 24/7 environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.

