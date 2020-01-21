Coast Guard responding to grounded barge in Matagorda Ship Channel

Jan 21st, 2020 · 0 Comment
The dredge barge Everett Fisher sits aground in the Matagorda Ship Channel near Port Lavaca, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019. Members from Marine Safety Detachment Victoria are on scene, and there is no reported pollution at this time. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi).

The dredge barge Everett Fisher sits aground in the Matagorda Ship Channel near Port Lavaca, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is responding to a grounded dredge barge in the Matagorda Ship Channel near Port Lavaca, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification Monday evening that the dredge barge Everett Fisher began taking on water. The towing vessel Dana Robyn pushed the Everett Fisher aground and recovered the four crewmembers aboard. There were no reported injuries.

Due to the location of the grounded dredge barge a safety zone has been established from mile marker 51 to mile marker 66 on the Matagorda Ship Channel.


Members from Marine Safety Detachment Victoria are on scene, and there is no reported pollution at this time.

The cause of the vessel taking on water is under investigation.

Involved in the response are:

  • A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor boat crew
  • A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Victoria
  • Texas General Land Office
  • T&T Marine Salvage

Tags: · · · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.