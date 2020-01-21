Coast Guard responding to grounded barge in Matagorda Ship Channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is responding to a grounded dredge barge in the Matagorda Ship Channel near Port Lavaca, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification Monday evening that the dredge barge Everett Fisher began taking on water. The towing vessel Dana Robyn pushed the Everett Fisher aground and recovered the four crewmembers aboard. There were no reported injuries.

Due to the location of the grounded dredge barge a safety zone has been established from mile marker 51 to mile marker 66 on the Matagorda Ship Channel.

Members from Marine Safety Detachment Victoria are on scene, and there is no reported pollution at this time.

The cause of the vessel taking on water is under investigation.

Involved in the response are: