Coast Guard responding to diesel spill near Ocean Springs, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is responding Sunday following reports of a diesel spill that occurred in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sunday, of a possibly abandoned and partially sunken vessel in Fort Bayou leaking diesel fuel.

Two Coast Guard pollution responders from Sector Mobile are on scene.

The Coast Guard contracted E3 Environmental for clean up. E3 Environmental placed approximately 100 feet of boom around the vessel to mitigate the spill. The spill spans approximately 300 feet up and down the bayou. It is unknown how much fuel was on the vessel.

The vessel is a white 40-foot Hatteras Yacht.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.