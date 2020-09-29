Coast Guard responding to container vessel fuel oil leak in Bayonne, New Jersey

New York – A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Gallagher Marine Systems, is responding to a report of a container vessel leaking fuel oil at the Global Container Terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey, Tuesday.
The National Response Center contacted Coast Guard Sector New York watchstanders, Monday, reporting a sheen near the vessel YM Mandate.
A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) New York boat crew in the area reported a small crack in the ship’s hull which was leaking fuel oil. Coast Guard investigators confirmed the leak.
YM Mandate activated its Coast Guard-approved vessel response plan by making notifications and activating response resources.
Oil containment boom and absorbent pads have been deployed around the YM Mandate and contracted skimming vessels have been working to remove oil from the water. All leaking product is currently contained within the boom and skimmer system. Internal transfer of fuel oil from the affected tank is also being conducted.
The affected tank has a capacity of 462,297 gallons. The amount of fuel oil leaked is not known at this time.
