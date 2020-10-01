Coast Guard responding to aground cargo ship near Sewell’s Point, Virginia

The Hong Dai sits aground a quarter mile Northwest of Sewell's Point near Norfolk, Virginia, October 1, 2020. The Panamanian flagged 738-foot bulk coal carrier ran aground on a soft sandy bottom Wednesday evening, and the Coast Guard is assisting the ship’s crew in assessing damages and the threat of pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Hong Dai sits aground a quarter mile Northwest of Sewell’s Point near Norfolk, Virginia, October 1, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Coast Guard Sector Virginia and the Port of Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team are assisting the crew of a cargo ship after it ran aground near Norfolk on Wednesday night.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center received notification from crewmembers aboard the Panamanian flagged 738-foot bulk coal carrier Hong Dai, stating the ship ran aground on a soft sandy bottom approximately one quarter mile Northwest of Sewell’s Point in Norfolk.

The Hong Dai’s crew reported no injuries, pollution or flooding concerns at the time.

Sector Virginia investigation crews boarded the ship Thursday morning and are assisting the ship’s crew in assessing damages and the threat of pollution.

A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth also responded to the incident as well as the Port of Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team.

The vessel remains under a Captain of the Port order to remain in place and the Coast Guard is currently in communication with the ship’s owners to assist in establishing a salvage plan.

