Coast Guard responding following western Alaska storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Coast Guard, state and local agencies are responding to impacted communities following a historic storm that battered Alaska’s western coast over the weekend.

An Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew conducted an aerial assessment of the impacted region on Sunday.

Members from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage are deploying to affected communities to assess port conditions and inspect fuel storage facilities.

Over the next several days, additional personnel will deploy throughout the region to expedite recovery of local marine transportation systems, allowing barges to access communities to provide fuel and supplies.

“Our top priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and our responders as well as protect the environment from any potential pollution incidents resulting from the storm,” said Capt. Leanne Lusk, commander, Coast Guard Sector Anchorage.

The public should be aware of hazards resulting from extreme weather conditions and report pollution incidents to the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.