Coast Guard responding following western Alaska storm

Sep 20th, 2022 · 0 Comment
An aerial view taken during a search and rescue and damage assessment in Shishmaref, Alaska, shows the damage caused by Typhoon Merbok, on Sept. 18, 2022. Typhoon Merbok produced extreme weather and sea conditions along the coastline of Alaska, with some waves reaching 54 feet. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

An aerial view taken during a search and rescue and damage assessment in Shishmaref, Alaska, shows the damage caused by Typhoon Merbok, on Sept. 18, 2022.  U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Coast Guard, state and local agencies are responding to impacted communities following a historic storm that battered Alaska’s western coast over the weekend.

An Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew conducted an aerial assessment of the impacted region on Sunday.

Members from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage are deploying to affected communities to assess port conditions and inspect fuel storage facilities.

Over the next several days, additional personnel will deploy throughout the region to expedite recovery of local marine transportation systems, allowing barges to access communities to provide fuel and supplies.

“Our top priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and our responders as well as protect the environment from any potential pollution incidents resulting from the storm,” said Capt. Leanne Lusk, commander, Coast Guard Sector Anchorage.

The public should be aware of hazards resulting from extreme weather conditions and report pollution incidents to the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.