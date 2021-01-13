Coast Guard responding after railroad bridge accident near Slidell

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is responding following a maritime accident involving a railroad bridge near Slidell Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification around 1 a.m. stating the inspected towing vessel Robert Cenac reportedly hit the Rigolets railroad bridge near Slidell. The swing bridge, owned by CSX Transportation, is currently stuck in the open position, and the waterway is still open to marine traffic.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.