Coast Guard rescues young woman swept out to sea by waves from Hurricane Earl

The Charlotte Observer

A 20-year-old woman was watching waves from a rocky ledge during high tide when she was pulled into the ocean before being rescued, officials in Maine told multiple news outlets.

The woman was swept away at the Acadia National Park shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Bangor Daily News reported.

She was hundreds of yards away from Thunder Hole, a popular rocky inlet where people can hear a “thunderous reverberation” from the waves crashing into a narrow channel, the outlet reported.

The woman was rescued nearly 30 minutes later by the U.S. Coast Guard, The Boston Globe reported. She was found about 400 yards from the shore, the news outlet reported.

The woman floated in the water until she was rescued, WQCB reported.

Then she was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, the radio station reported.

At the time, the coastline saw a high surf from Hurricane Earl, which brought a long period swell and seas up to 5 feet, according to the Caribou National Weather Service.

The NWS warned the public to stay away from crashing waves.

©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.