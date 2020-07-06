Coast Guard rescues woman stranded on aground jet ski in Rancocas Creek, NJ

PHILADELPHIA – The Coast Guard rescued a woman that was stranded on an aground jet ski near Rancocas Creek, New Jersey, Sunday night.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center were notified by Burlington County dispatch at 9:50 p.m. of a woman in need of assistance after running a jet ski aground. Burlington County Fire Department boats were unable to enact a rescue due to the vessel being surrounded by deep mud.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City was launched to recover the woman from the aground jet ski.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the woman aboard the helicopter and brought her to the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, where she was met by her husband.

No injuries were reported.

“It’s important for people out on the water to be familiar with the areas they’re boating in, especially in areas that have extreme low and high tides,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Castonguay, a command duty officer at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Getting stuck or running aground can lead to some very dangerous situations, so if you find yourself stuck on a vessel in mud, stay in place and call for help. Oftentimes, mud is deeper than it looks, so don’t try to get out of the vessel. That can lead to an accidental death or drowning.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.