Coast Guard rescues woman near Pascagoula, Miss

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a woman after her sailing vessel ran aground Monday near Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders heard a distress call over VHF-FM channel 16 at approximately 9 p.m. from a woman whose vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Mississippi Department of Marine Services shoreside unit to assist.
The helicopter crew was first on scene and safely hoisted the woman. She was transferred to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in reportedly good condition.
