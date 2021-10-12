Coast Guard rescues woman near Pascagoula, Miss

A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin lands at Gulfport Memorial Hospital on Oct. 11, 2021. The Coast Guard rescued a woman after her vessel ran aground near Pascagoula, Mississippi. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin lands at Gulfport Memorial Hospital on Oct. 11, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a woman after her sailing vessel ran aground Monday near Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders heard a distress call over VHF-FM channel 16 at approximately 9 p.m. from a woman whose vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Mississippi Department of Marine Services shoreside unit to assist.

The helicopter crew was first on scene and safely hoisted the woman. She was transferred to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in reportedly good condition.

