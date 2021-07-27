Coast Guard rescues woman near China Beach

Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO —The Coast Guard rescued a woman near China Beach Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from the San Francisco Police Department stating that a woman was reported missing near Deadman’s Point.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew at 5:15 a.m. The boatcrew arrived on scene at 5:28 a.m. and began their search for the missing person.

The boatcrew located the woman on a rock at 6:22 a.m. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer, hoisted the woman into the helicopter and returned to Air Station San Francisco.

The woman was transferred to awaiting EMS with minor injuries.

