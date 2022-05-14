Coast Guard rescues woman from water off South Padre Island

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 11 a.m. from Cameron County Beach Patrol stating a woman was swimming approximately 1 mile offshore Beach Access #5 without a life jacket and was possibly in distress.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast, diverted an underway Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew, launched a second SPC-LE boat crew, and diverted an airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.
A SPC-LE boat crew located the swimmer, brought her aboard and transported her to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station South Padre Island. EMS personnel brought her to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, in stable condition.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.