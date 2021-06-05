Coast Guard rescues woman from water 36 miles west of Sand Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued a 29-year-old woman from the water 36 miles west of Sand Key, Friday.

Rescued was Sarah Rice, 29.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted Rice and transferred her to Tampa General Hospital for medical evaluation. No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstanders received a notification from a vessel operator at approximately 8 p.m., reporting the woman fell overboard while underway.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot boat crew, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Shrike crew to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

“Everyone should utilize a life jacket when in the water due to the flotation and high visibility they provide,” said Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, Sector St. Petersburg deputy commander. “This is why we urge all boaters to have life jackets with them.These attributes make locating a person in the water easier for search and rescue crews.”

