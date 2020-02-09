Coast Guard rescues woman from cliff near Cape Falcon, Ore

SEATTLE — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted an injured woman Saturday morning from a cliff side at Cape Falcon near Manzanita, Oregon.

At 11 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Command Center received a request for assistance from Tillamook County dispatch reporting a 30-year-old woman had slipped off a trail while hiking and sustained several injuries.

Ground personnel had been unable to reach the woman’s location by vehicle due to the steepness of the cliff.

A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched and diverted to the area.

At 12 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene. The rescue swimmer deployed and hoisted the woman into the helicopter.

At 12:06 p.m., the aircrew brought the woman safely to Nehalem Bay State Park to awaiting emergency medical services.

Her current condition is unknown.