Coast Guard rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Key West boat crew rescued an injured 70-year-old woman after she was ejected from her personal water craft, Thursday, near Key West Harbor, in Key West, Florida.

The woman was returned to shore by the Key West rescue crew and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services for a possible leg injury.

A Sector Key West watchstander received notification via a phone call from a good Samaritan at approximately 2:30 p.m. reporting a woman was reportedly injured after she was ejected from her personal water craft.

“It’s important to remember to always wear a life jacket while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Giordano, a coxswain at Coast Guard Station Key West. “Wearing proper protective gear could save your life.”

Weather at the time of the incident was 1-foot seas with 10 mph winds.

The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters, and those operating a personal water craft or in a paddlecraft of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. It’s important to check the weather and water conditions before you get on the water.

