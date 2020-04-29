Coast Guard rescues two people in the water near Grand Isle, LA

Apr 29th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after a vessel capsized near Grand Isle, Louisiana, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the vessel at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, of a 17 foot bass boat taking on water with three people aboard.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew.


The aircrew arrived on scene to the capsized vessel and located the three people who had swam to the rock jetty nearby. The MH-65 aircrew was able to safely hoist the two females and transport them back to Air Station New Orleans.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Marine Division launched a surface asset and recovered the male in the water.

All three people were reported in stable condition.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.