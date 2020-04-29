Coast Guard rescues two people in the water near Grand Isle, LA

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after a vessel capsized near Grand Isle, Louisiana, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the vessel at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, of a 17 foot bass boat taking on water with three people aboard.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew.

The aircrew arrived on scene to the capsized vessel and located the three people who had swam to the rock jetty nearby. The MH-65 aircrew was able to safely hoist the two females and transport them back to Air Station New Orleans.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Marine Division launched a surface asset and recovered the male in the water.

All three people were reported in stable condition.

