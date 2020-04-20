Coast Guard rescues two people from two separate boats

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two people from two separate boats near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Monday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report Sunday night at 10:45 p.m. of two boats that grounded approximately 2 miles south of Violet Locks. There was one person aboard each boat.
Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people.
The aircrew arrived on scene at 12:34 a.m., Monday, and located the vessels in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.
The aircrew hoisted the people and transported them to the Lakefront Airport in stable condition.
