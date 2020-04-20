Coast Guard rescues two people from two separate boats

Apr 20th, 2020 · 0 Comment
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans rescues a person from a grounded vessel near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, April 20, 2020. The aircrew arrived on scene at 12:34 a.m., hoisted the person and a different person from another vessel and transported them to the Lakefront Airport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans rescues a person from a grounded vessel near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, April 20, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two people from two separate boats near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report Sunday night at 10:45 p.m. of two boats that grounded approximately 2 miles south of Violet Locks. There was one person aboard each boat.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people.


The aircrew arrived on scene at 12:34 a.m., Monday, and located the vessels in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

The aircrew hoisted the people and transported them to the Lakefront Airport in stable condition.


For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.