Coast Guard rescues two missing Cubans off Bimini

Mar 30th, 2022
A homemade paddle board floating near Bimini, Bahamas, March. 29, 2022. The two people are expected to be transferred to Royal Bahamas Defence Force authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard rescued two Cuban males, Tuesday, at approximately 5 p.m. near Bimini, Bahamas.

A good Samaritan reported to Sector Miami watchstanders, Tuesday, he spotted people on a homemade paddle board approximately 10 miles west of Bimini. These men were presumed missing at sea, after the Coast Guard suspended the active two-day search Sunday.

The survivors were brought aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk and are scheduled to be transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force authorities.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders were notified by concerned family members, Friday, of the overdue venture which reportedly left Cuba March 22 en route to Key West.

“We are thankful to our fellow mariners,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman. “Their actions helped save two lives from the sea. Both men are now safe, but we must highlight trips like this are incredibly dangerous and often turn tragic.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,067 Cubans compared to:

  • 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
  • 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
  • 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

