Coast Guard rescues two kayakers off Maui

Sep 3rd, 2021 · 0 Comment
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui rescue a distressed kayaker off Maui, Sept. 2, 2021. Coast Guard stations train continually in order to respond to search and rescue cases that require a rapid response. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

HONOLULU The Coast Guard rescued two kayakers in distress a half nautical mile off Maalaea Harbor, Thursday.

The crew of a Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium recovered the two kayakers and safely transported them back to the harbor.

Both kayakers were reported to be in stable condition.

“By having on their life jackets, these kayakers were able to safely wait for help to come,” said Ensign Jon Smith, the command duty officer for Sector Honolulu. “Taking the proper precautions while spending time out on the water can make a drastic difference in cases like these.”

At approximately 7:30 a.m., Coast Guard Station Maui crews received a report from the crew of the passenger vessel Lani Kai II of two kayakers who had capsized off Maalaea Harbor.

Station Maui crews immediately deployed to the scene locating the kayakers who were both wearing life jackets.

Both kayakers were brought aboard along with their kayaks and transported to Maalaea Harbor.

For more information on boating safety visit https://www.uscgboating.org.

