Coast Guard rescues two fishermen from sinking vessel near Sitka, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from their sinking vessel, Monday in Islet Passage, near Sitka, Alaska.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the two fishermen at approximately 9 p.m. from the 40-foot fishing vessel, Glory, approximately nine miles south of Sitka.

The aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the vessel that was taking on water. The fishermen were unable to secure the source of the flooding and the rescue swimmer advised the fisherman to abandon the ship.

Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau Command Center received initial notification requesting assistance from fishing vessel Glory at approximately 8 p.m. Watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist the vessel in distress.

“This successful case highlighted the importance of mariner preparedness,” said Lt. Cmdr. Scott Woodcock, the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot on the case. “The biggest challenge during this rescue was the severe winds, however, the fishermen were well prepared with good communication equipment and survival gear.”

On scene weather was an air temperature of 41 degrees, 5-foot. seas and 55-mph wind gusts.

