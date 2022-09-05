Coast Guard rescues two boaters near Pensacola, Fla.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after their vessel began taking on water near Pensacola, Florida, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a mayday call at approximately 10 a.m. over VHF channel 16 of a 35-foot recreational vessel taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew to assist.
The Coast Guard Cutter Ridley crew, already underway, diverted to the scene, as well as an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to provide additional on-scene support.
The boaters aboard fired two flares and inflated a dinghy as their vessel took on water. The Response Boat–Medium boatcrew arrived on scene, rescued both boaters and brought them safely back to shore with no reported injuries.
“We strongly urge all mariners to wear life jackets, carry a VHF radio, and have a plan in case you find yourself needing assistance on the water,” Said Cmdr. Kathleen Sullivan, a Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator.
